News

CCTV expert allegedly caught stealing on camera

13 February 2022 - 00:00

Touting herself as “generous with sharing tricks of the trade”, Mandisa Mthembu this week landed in hot water when she was arrested for allegedly trying to steal hard drives.

The tech wiz is now behind bars, awaiting her next court appearance, on February 15...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Nasty shock for bakkie owner who wakes up to find 'wheels stolen' at Rustenburg ... South Africa
  2. Sibongile Mani guilty of R14m NSFAS theft South Africa
  3. ‘Poor pensioner’ whose companies got R3m from police contracts granted bail South Africa
  4. Up your game against cyber attacks, insurer warns SA businesses South Africa

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022