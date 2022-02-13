Costello inheritance battle looms
17 February 2022 - 13:51
Famed SA artist Michael Costello had scarcely died when the fight over his R8m estate began. Now — seven months later — his estate still has not been finalised as family and friends fight over his art and his beloved farm.
Costello's sister Kate Maurer wants to contest the will, saying he was not in his right mind when he changed his beneficiaries to exclude her in favour of a closed corporation consisting of his ex-wife and three best friends just a month before he died...
