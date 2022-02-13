News

Costello inheritance battle looms

17 February 2022 - 13:51

Famed SA artist Michael Costello had scarcely died when the fight over his R8m estate began. Now — seven months later — his estate still has not been finalised as family and friends fight over his art and his beloved farm. 

Costello's sister Kate Maurer wants to contest the will, saying he was not in his right mind when he changed his beneficiaries to exclude her in favour of a closed corporation consisting  of his ex-wife and three best friends just a month before he died...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Guests quit Pretoria Sheraton after city cuts electricity over unpaid bills News
  2. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  3. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  4. CCTV expert allegedly caught stealing on camera News
  5. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...