‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay for services

Like Tshwane, Joburg faces a big switch-off

The DA-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg is demanding millions of rands owed to it by the government and the Gauteng provincial government for municipal services, and may soon terminate services to some of their buildings.



The department of health has some of the highest bills, with Charlotte Maxeke hospital owing more than R200m and Chris Hani Baragwanath more than R66m. Helen Joseph hospital has two bills of R26m and R18m...