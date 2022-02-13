Sister loses Costello inheritance battle

Famed SA artist Michael Costello had only just been buried when the fight over his R8m estate began. Now — seven months later — the process to start wrapping up his estate can start after an application to have the will declared invalid was dismissed.



Costello’s sister, Kate Maurer, took her fight for a part of the inheritance to the high court in Johannesburg but had to leave empty-handed when the court dismissed it on January 7...