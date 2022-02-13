State of disaster may soon be lifted, but don't put away your masks just yet

South Africans will have to continue observing measures put in place during the pandemic after the Covid state of disaster is lifted, says health minister Joe Phaahla.

They will have to carry on wearing masks, sanitising, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings.

Phaahla said on Friday that the government has its work cut out after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, he said: “We need to find a formula which says it is still in your best interest, in certain conditions, to at least have your mask on. And hand hygiene is important, not only for Covid-19.

“As long as we have circulation of the virus, especially indoors, we are going to have to continue [social distancing].”