‘We are scared to let our children go out’ — Klawer residents after killing

Police in the small Western Cape town come under fire for failing to respond to a report of a missing child, whose remains are believed to be those retrieved from a sewer

For nearly three years, Gertruida Diergal has clung to the hope that her missing daughter will be found.



The dream faded last weekend when human remains — believed to be those of a 13-year-old boy — were recovered from a backyard sewerage system in her small town of Klawer, on the N7 near Vredendal in the Western Cape...