‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot

Provinces now face shortage of qualified personnel

Prega Govender Journalist
13 February 2022 - 00:00

A move by North West and Limpopo not to renew the contracts of “educators without permanent residence permits” has left a gaping hole in education, with some maths and physical science classes having to double up to accommodate up to 66 pupils at a time.​

The Limpopo provincial education department did not renew the contracts of about 254 foreign teachers when they ended in December...

