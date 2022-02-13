‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot

Provinces now face shortage of qualified personnel

A move by North West and Limpopo not to renew the contracts of “educators without permanent residence permits” has left a gaping hole in education, with some maths and physical science classes having to double up to accommodate up to 66 pupils at a time.​



The Limpopo provincial education department did not renew the contracts of about 254 foreign teachers when they ended in December...