‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot
Provinces now face shortage of qualified personnel
13 February 2022 - 00:00
A move by North West and Limpopo not to renew the contracts of “educators without permanent residence permits” has left a gaping hole in education, with some maths and physical science classes having to double up to accommodate up to 66 pupils at a time.
The Limpopo provincial education department did not renew the contracts of about 254 foreign teachers when they ended in December...
