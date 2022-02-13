Whichever way you slice it, these prehistoric axes are special
Stone-age hand axes, discovered deep underwater in Table Bay, have been donated to the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town
13 February 2022 - 00:00
They spent hundreds of thousands of years underwater and 25 years under Bruno Werz's bed. Finally, three of the world’s oldest known underwater artefacts — prehistoric hand axes found in Table Bay — have been handed over to a Cape Town museum.
Werz, one of Southern Africa's top maritime archaeologists, found the axes while excavating a shipwreck in about 8m of water near Paarden Island...
