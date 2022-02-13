News

Whichever way you slice it, these prehistoric axes are special

Stone-age hand axes, discovered deep underwater in Table Bay, have been donated to the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
13 February 2022 - 00:00

They spent hundreds of thousands of years underwater and 25 years under Bruno Werz's bed.  Finally, three of the world’s oldest known underwater artefacts — prehistoric hand axes found in Table Bay — have been handed over to a Cape Town museum.

Werz, one of Southern Africa's  top maritime archaeologists, found the axes while excavating a shipwreck in about 8m of water near Paarden Island...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022