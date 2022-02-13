Whichever way you slice it, these prehistoric axes are special

Stone-age hand axes, discovered deep underwater in Table Bay, have been donated to the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town

They spent hundreds of thousands of years underwater and 25 years under Bruno Werz's bed. Finally, three of the world’s oldest known underwater artefacts — prehistoric hand axes found in Table Bay — have been handed over to a Cape Town museum.



Werz, one of Southern Africa's top maritime archaeologists, found the axes while excavating a shipwreck in about 8m of water near Paarden Island...