Brain-damaged teen at the centre of family fight over RAF cash

Girl, 16, lives in an Atteridgeville shack with an aunt while her father buys cars and a house with some of the R5.7m paid out for her rehabilitation

Each day after school, Mpho*, 16, looks forward to a stroll with her father to buy her favourite meal: a spatlo and cool drink.



The outing — and the quarter-loaf of bread stuffed with anything from chips to sausages she eats at the end of it — is one of the highlights of the day for Mpho, who sustained permanent brain injuries in a taxi accident that claimed her mother’s life 10 years ago. ..