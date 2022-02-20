Brain-damaged teen at the centre of family fight over RAF cash
Girl, 16, lives in an Atteridgeville shack with an aunt while her father buys cars and a house with some of the R5.7m paid out for her rehabilitation
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Each day after school, Mpho*, 16, looks forward to a stroll with her father to buy her favourite meal: a spatlo and cool drink.
The outing — and the quarter-loaf of bread stuffed with anything from chips to sausages she eats at the end of it — is one of the highlights of the day for Mpho, who sustained permanent brain injuries in a taxi accident that claimed her mother’s life 10 years ago. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.