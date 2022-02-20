News

‘He never cared for her’: Tshegofatso Pule's family after court testimony

Pregnant woman's alleged killer also had no regard for her unborn child or family

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
20 February 2022 - 00:00

The testimony this week of Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of the murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020, left the family with the impression that Shoba did not care for her.

After listening to Shoba's testimony in the high court in Joburg this week, her uncle, Tumisang Katake, said there was also a disregard for the loss they suffered as a family...

