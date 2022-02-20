It's not all black and white at Jan Viljoen high school as parents grapple for answers

A Johannesburg high school has been roiled by clashes in a conflict that is also drawing outsiders with a racial axe to grind

The first 44 staff members featured on the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen website are all individually captioned with their first and second names in full. They are all white. The last teacher is a black man, and he is captioned only as “Mnr Z”.



Some parents of pupils at the Randfontein, Johannesburg, school say the management is inherently racist and untransformed...