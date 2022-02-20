News

Sunday Morning Assessment

Lawyers debate possible JSC 'paralysis' in Hlophe gross misconduct court challenge

Hlophe calls out 'absolutely sloppy' JSC to bolster case

Franny Rabkin journalist
20 February 2022 - 00:00

During the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for chief justice this month, candidates were asked about their preparedness to chair the “small JSC” in circumstances where they may have long-standing relationships with the judges they may have to discipline.

The small JSC is the name given to the JSC when it sits without its MP commissioners to deal with allegations of judicial misconduct...

