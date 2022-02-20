News

Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general

Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter
20 February 2022 - 00:03

There was much fanfare in July last year when transport minister Fikile Mbalula, flanked by Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo and board chair Thembelihle Msibi, announced that the fund had turned the corner and posted a R3.2bn surplus for the first time in years.

However, this appears not to have been a fair reflection of the RAF’s financial health...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  2. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  3. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  4. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  5. Drunken principal gets his job back but faces sexual harassment and cash ... News

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season