Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general
20 February 2022 - 00:03
There was much fanfare in July last year when transport minister Fikile Mbalula, flanked by Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo and board chair Thembelihle Msibi, announced that the fund had turned the corner and posted a R3.2bn surplus for the first time in years.
However, this appears not to have been a fair reflection of the RAF’s financial health...
