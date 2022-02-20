Shark-repellent ‘seaweed’ on trial near popular Cape Town beaches
Using sharks' pet hates of kelp forests and magnets, scientists hope they've hit on the perfect low-maintenance, eco-friendly barrier
20 February 2022 - 00:01
A curtain of shark-repelling “seaweed” is on trial near some of Cape Town’s most popular beaches.
The SharkSafe barrier is made up of magnetic rods that mimic the tall stems of kelp forests. Sharks avoid swimming through thick kelp and are sensitive to magnetic impulses...
