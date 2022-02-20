Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother
Prince Buzabazi accuses heir to the throne of 'obscene' lifestyle
20 February 2022 - 00:02
The rift over the leadership of the Zulu nation is deepening. One of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sons has slated his brother and heir to the throne, Prince Misuzulu, accusing him of not honouring royal traditions, living an extravagant lifestyle, being inaccessible and undermining the integrity of the royal household.
In a letter seen by the Sunday Times, Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of Queen Buhle, tells his brother to stop the public theatrics that have become common in the royal family...
