News

Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother

Prince Buzabazi accuses heir to the throne of 'obscene' lifestyle

20 February 2022 - 00:02

The rift over the leadership of the Zulu nation is deepening. One of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sons has slated his brother and heir to the throne, Prince Misuzulu, accusing him of not honouring royal traditions, living an extravagant lifestyle, being inaccessible and undermining the integrity of the royal household.

In a letter seen by the Sunday Times, Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of Queen Buhle, tells his brother to stop the public theatrics that have become common in the royal family...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ANC in KZN accuses IFP of exploiting Zulu kingship for political gains Politics
  2. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  3. Request for acting judge president Madondo to recuse himself in Zulu throne ... South Africa
  4. New cars and palace renovations for King Zwelithini's widows Politics
  5. Game of thrones: A battle for Zulu riches Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  2. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  3. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  4. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  5. Drunken principal gets his job back but faces sexual harassment and cash ... News

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season