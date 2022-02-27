Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate

But Curro’s chief legal adviser, Louis Booyse, said in papers the policy was “reasonable, justifiable and does not violate anybody’s rights”.

By July last year Curro schools had lost a number of staff members, parents of pupils and pupils through pandemic-related deaths and it received several requests from parents to consider implementing a mandatory vaccination programme.

Booyse said some parents indicated they would remove their children if such a policy was not introduced.

He said Curro wrote to the management of each school on January 13 to say staff who did not comply with the policy should not be sent home. “Curro aims to consider all the exemption applications by no later than March 11.”

Booyse said in his affidavit it was clear that De Klerk feared “her job will be in jeopardy if she does not receive a vaccination. There is nothing in the papers that justifies such a fear."

Booyse said it was unacceptable that De Klerk waited until February 1, more than six weeks since she had received notice of the policy, to approach the court urgently for an interdict.

Curro spokesperson Mari Lategan welcomed the court ruling and said the company would continue to protect pupils, staff and parents. “If her exemption application is unsuccessful we will engage in a discussion with her. Each case will be dealt with on its own merits.”