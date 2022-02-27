Despair, anger, loss and laughter: how two years of Covid-19 affected SA

She and co-principal investigator of Sisonke Linda-Gail Bekker launched an implementation study of the vaccine at a time when doses were in short supply globally, and did a follow-up trial with booster shots.

“The biggest breakthrough was that all the vaccines more or less worked ... showing efficacy against severe disease and death,” said Gray. “The breakthrough was having a tool that you could use to start to control this damn pandemic.”

The “decoupling of Covid cases from death” with the Omicron wave was also amazing, she said, particularly because there had been fears that its many mutations could cause problems.

“When Omicron came along, we were terrified because it had so many amino acid changes and this looked like a horrible mutant,” she said. “Seeing the decoupling of cases from death and hospitalisation was so amazing.”​ — Claire Keeton