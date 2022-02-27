Judge rejects husband’s plea over inquest verdict implicating him in wife’s death

A Cape Town businessman who witnessed his wife fall to her death six years ago while cycling in the Cederberg may not have been an innocent bystander, a judge has ruled



In January 2016, the local cycling community was shocked by the death of Terry Wampach-Todd, a champion mountain-biker and regular visitor to Sanddrift farm with her husband Sean Todd...