Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop
Statement calling on Putin to pull out his forces unleashes political storm
27 February 2022 - 00:05
A storm is brewing after the department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco) this week called for Russia to withdraw its armed forces from Ukraine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be “unhappy” at the strongly worded statement, with sources close to him saying it “contradicts” SA’s position on the Ukraine issue. ..
