SA's abandoned 'Rosettenvilles' are criminal havens

The Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville, scene of a deadly clash between police and cash-in-transit robbers this week, is typical of the many urban zones abandoned by the government that have been claimed as havens by hardened criminals.



Monday’s shootout left four police officers wounded and one dead, while eight gangsters were killed. By the time the dust had settled police had arrested 11 suspects, with another six on the run...