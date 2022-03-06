Payments to traffic infringement agency board members ‘outrageous’
Outa calls for probe into excessive meetings for which attendees got R23,000 a time
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Within seven months of being appointed, board members at the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) had been paid an average of R770,000 each. For this they attended 33 meetings — more than one a week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.