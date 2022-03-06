Siraaj Miller: Isis plotter, or struggling taxi owner?
US authorities name four men in SA as alleged members of extremist group and impose financial sanctions — but at least one says he's innocent
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Siraaj Miller is a Mitchells Plain family man, a taxi owner trying to fix a broken-down Toyota Quantum, and a patriotic South African who braais on Heritage Day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.