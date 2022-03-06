Small investors waiting as KZN hotel opening nears

Miscommunication is probably the reason for lack of information but the project is rolling ahead, says hotel executive

Oceans — the multibillion-rand Umhlanga hotel and mall development with ties to businessman Vivian Reddy and once the target of the construction mafia — is set to open a five-star Raddison Blu hotel in May amid claims by some shareholders that they've been kept in the dark about their investments...