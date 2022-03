What to expect when you're expecting Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted

Shabir Madhi, dean of health at Wits University and a professor of vaccinology, said NPIs were “particularly useful when we were trying to limit the rate of infections in the context of very limited immunity against the severe sequelae of Covid-19, including death”.

But many of them were conceptualised and advocated “before we had a full understanding of the major mechanism of transmission of the virus”.

We now know it is airborne and is not primarily spread through direct droplets from person to person or contaminated surfaces.

“Consequently, whereas some of the NPIs could be useful to prevent other diseases, they have little value in preventing Covid,” he said.

Implementation and adherence had been poor anyway, as shown by the fact that about 85% of the population has been infected, so it was “highly questionable” whether regulations on NPIs achieved much.

Sanitising should become a “permanent fixture” because it protects against enteric diseases — those related to the intestines.

Taking temperatures at venue doors “is a complete waste of time” and always has been, while “social distancing has very limited use unless in the case of a symptomatic infected person”.

As for limiting capacity indoors, Madhi said, “there is a possible case to be made” when transmission is high, but it should not be routine.

“We have extensive population protection against infection [from past infection and vaccines], and it would be foolish to still believe that we are trying to prevent infections,” said Madhi.

Measures are needed to protect high-risk groups when there is heightened intensity of virus transmission, and these include “ensuring they and others are adequately vaccinated”.

— Additional reporting by Amanda Khoza