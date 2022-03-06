What to expect when you're expecting Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted

Masks still have their place — when worn correctly — and social distancing hasn’t been that possible anyway in SA.

In sum, “with Covid-19 transmission at a low point now, NPIs need no longer be mandated”, Sheetal Silal, the director of the Modelling and Simulation Hub Africa at the University of Cape Town, told the Sunday Times this week.

“Most of these NPIs had some value in reducing Covid transmission when implemented correctly,” she said, though this was often not the case with temperature readings.

Because airborne transmission was far greater than surface transmission, the effectiveness of sanitising for controlling the virus that causes Covid was “reduced”, but it has “benefits for other disease prevention — especially in the absence of running water”.