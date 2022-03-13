Black Business Council dismayed by exclusion of small players from spectrum auction
Government accused of squandering chance to break oligopoly
13 March 2022 - 00:01
The Black Business Council has expressed deep disappointment at the government’s decision to delay policy that would have seen black-owned businesses, SMMES, women and youth-owned enterprises receive a share of highly sought-after spectrum...
