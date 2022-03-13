Coronavirus command council to meet on state of disaster

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Monday but it is unlikely to scrap the state of disaster as there is disagreement in the government over how to manage Covid-19 without it.

The meeting was supposed to start on Sunday but it was delayed to give ministers and officials more time to work out appropriate regulations that will kick in once the government ends the state of disaster, due to expire on Tuesday.

The Sunday Times understands there were disagreements in previous meetings over the amount of regulatory authority the health department would have once the pandemic is no longer subject to the National Disaster Management Act.

“There is disagreement over what needs to be done. There is a feeling that the current proposals leave too many powers in the hands of the minister of health,” said an insider privy to discussions.