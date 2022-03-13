News

IN PICTURES: Tigers rescued from train carriage in Argentina find a new home in SA

13 March 2022 - 10:59 By Makhosi Mamome
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina surveys its new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina surveys its new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome

After 15 years of living in an abandoned train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina, a family of four tigers has finally got a second chance at a better life. Global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS rescued the big cats from their confinement.

 A travelling circus abandoned a now 18-year-old male and 15-year-old female tiger in 2007, asking a local farmer to take care of them temporarily — only to never return. The tigers have since become a family of four. In 2021 the authorities became aware of the inferior living conditions of the tigers and began looking for long overdue solutions for the animals.

A FOUR PAWS team  travelled to San Luis, Argentina, at the invitation of the ministry of environment and sustainable development. The team examined the tigers and transferred them to LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem,SA.

Tigers that were rescued in Argentina arrive in their new home at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Tigers that were rescued in Argentina arrive in their new home at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina steps into its new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina steps into its new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina steps into its new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina steps into its new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina sits in a cage as it watches another roam around in their new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina sits in a cage as it watches another roam around in their new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina joins another in their new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
One of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina joins another in their new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome
Two of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina rub heads after stepping into their new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in BethleheM, Free State.
Two of the four tigers rescued from a train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina rub heads after stepping into their new home, the LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in BethleheM, Free State.
Image: Makhosi Mamome

MORE

Four tigers kept in abandoned train carriage in Argentina to be sent to SA

An animal welfare organisation is preparing to relocate tigers kept for years in an abandoned train carriage at a farm in Argentina to a wildlife ...
News
3 weeks ago

Happy ending to bear's saga delayed as war blocks her SA rescuer

Masha the Bear was just three months old when she was removed from her mother’s care and imprisoned in a cage at the back of a van in Ukraine.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | SA animal rescuer in Ukraine speaks about Russian invasion

Gqeberha wildlife rescuer Lionel de Lange, who flew to Ukraine on Monday as part of a relocation project for a bear named Masha, finds himself amid ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  2. ‘This has messed up a lot of things’: Passengers stranded as airlines grounded News
  3. Winter of discontent ahead as households brace for price shocks News
  4. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  5. Coronavirus command council to meet on state of disaster News

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT