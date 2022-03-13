IN PICTURES: Tigers rescued from train carriage in Argentina find a new home in SA

After 15 years of living in an abandoned train carriage in San Luis province in the northwest of Argentina, a family of four tigers has finally got a second chance at a better life. Global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS rescued the big cats from their confinement.

A travelling circus abandoned a now 18-year-old male and 15-year-old female tiger in 2007, asking a local farmer to take care of them temporarily — only to never return. The tigers have since become a family of four. In 2021 the authorities became aware of the inferior living conditions of the tigers and began looking for long overdue solutions for the animals.

A FOUR PAWS team travelled to San Luis, Argentina, at the invitation of the ministry of environment and sustainable development. The team examined the tigers and transferred them to LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem,SA.