More oversight was needed of military and police during lockdown, say experts

Researchers say security sector played positive and negative roles in early 2020

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
13 March 2022 - 00:00

It's nearly two years since the death of Collins Khoza at the hands of soldiers in Alexandra, Johannesburg — one of the seminal moments of the Covid lockdown and a grim example of the dangers of using troops to control citizens...

