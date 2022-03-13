Looking back
More oversight was needed of military and police during lockdown, say experts
Researchers say security sector played positive and negative roles in early 2020
13 March 2022 - 00:00
It's nearly two years since the death of Collins Khoza at the hands of soldiers in Alexandra, Johannesburg — one of the seminal moments of the Covid lockdown and a grim example of the dangers of using troops to control citizens...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.