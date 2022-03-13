‘This has messed up a lot of things’: Passengers stranded as airlines grounded
Action taken after series of midair emergencies
13 March 2022 - 00:04
Actress Baby Cele was among throngs of irate passengers stranded at Cape Town International Airport yesterday when the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) grounded Kulula and British Airways flights across SA after a series of midair emergencies...
