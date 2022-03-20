Despite fresh Covid-19 outbreaks, vaccination hesitancy is spreading in SA and other countries

The World Health Organisation has named vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to global health — and yet it’s on the rise.

A new study led by South African researchers has shed light on the growing reluctance to be vaccinated in many parts of the world.

Talita Greyling of the University of Johannesburg and Stephanie Rossouw, formerly of North West University but now at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand, devised an attitude index based on tweets during six months from February last year.

Their research covered SA, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, France and Germany.

“The attitude improved in only two countries, namely Belgium and the Netherlands. For the remaining countries, the trend was negative over time,” the researchers said.

They looked at each country individually and said SA “faced problems such as capacity issues, mistrust in the government, and anti-vaccination campaigns”.