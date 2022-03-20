×

News

Eskom told to clean up its act — again

In a landmark ruling, the government has been given a year to stop utility from pouring deadly coal pollution into Highveld air, affecting 8-million people

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
20 March 2022 - 00:00

This sums up Friday's Pretoria high court ruling in the deadly conundrum that pitted the health of hundreds of thousands of people against Eskom's precarious ability to keep the lights on...

