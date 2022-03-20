×

News

Lessons under the trees ‘violation of our human rights’

Pupils angry at being taught outside because of overcrowded schools, dilapidated infrastructure and lack of mobile classrooms

Prega Govender Journalist
20 March 2022 - 00:00

Ntombikayise Maseko was overjoyed when normal schooling resumed early last month as  she had been attending classes every alternate week because of the Covid-19 pandemic...

