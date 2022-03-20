×

News

Not cool by the pool! Kalk Bay tycoon's plan ruffles 'world's coolest neighbourhood'

But Brass Bell owner Tony White says he only wants Kalk Bay to get better

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 March 2022 - 00:00

A Cape Town property mogul’s plans to build micro-apartments in the heart of Kalk Bay has ignited a battle for the soul of SA's “coolest” neighbourhood...

