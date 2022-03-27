Health
Decay, corruption and financial woes- Overrun Chris Hani Baragwanath 'reaching breaking point'
Soweto hospital has been treating as many as 74,000 additional patients after a fire at Charlotte Maxeke, stretching already stressed staff to the limit
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is buckling under the strain of additional referrals from the emergency unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and a pile of unpaid bills, placing the world’s third-largest hospital at risk of breakdown...
