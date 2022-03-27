×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m a month meant for sars

Tax meant to address pollution allegedly pocketed by family that makes the bags

Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter
27 March 2022 - 00:05

The taxman is going after a company that allegedly withheld millions of rand in “plastic-bag tax’’ paid over by consumers at shopping tills around the country, and there are fears that the scam may be widespread...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Climate change is a thundering wake-up call, but is anybody listening? Insight
  2. From reusable suits to bricks: tackling Covid-19 waste with planet-saving PPE Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe