'Governments let us down'- Scientists lash politicians on second anniversary of hard lockdown

The discussion was based on the book Pandemics and Healthcare: Principles, Processes and Practice, with many of the authors present to share their views.

Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council, said: “What worked during Covid-19 was science and research. We saw scientists and researchers collaborating so well with each other.

“What didn’t work was the lack of trust in the government. Both in SA and globally, governments let us down. They were not transparent and nimble and able to adapt as things changed. As we move forward, hopefully these are things we can address.”

Bioethicist Ames Dhai, who edited the book with fellow Wits academics Daynia Ballot and Martin Veller, said all countries were unprepared for Covid-19.

“Even those with the best run healthcare systems actually lacked adequate structures, but what really irked us was the political response.”

SA experienced “poor and inconsistent messaging, and illogical decision-making”, she said. “When our president announced the first lockdown, he had consulted widely with business and academics, but not with the poor on the ground.”