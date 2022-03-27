Loss of parents ‘will haunt thousands of Covid orphans forever’

These children and teenagers would “carry the burden of orphanhood for the rest of their lives”.

Cluver said the Covid-19 response, like the response to HIV/Aids in the 1990s, focused on adults who were more vulnerable to physical symptoms of the virus.

“Young people were not a priority. While global responsiveness and recovery plans were very quickly mobilised, they failed to recognise the hidden caregiving crisis,” Cluver told the Sunday Times.

Clinical psychologist Joanna Kleovoulou, founder of the PsychMatters Centre in Johannesburg, said being orphaned or losing a primary caregiver could have negative consequences for children’s lives and cause mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and lowered self-esteem.

She said the pandemic had complicated the grieving process and compounded the stress related to grieving.

“Lockdowns, social distancing and restrictions on hospital visits and funerals have had a serious impact on how families grieve,” said Kleovoulou.

How children and adolescents understand death and mourn a loved one depends not only on their development stage but also on their cognitive ability, religious beliefs, prior life experience and social support.

“Restrictions on funerals have complicated the grieving process. Ensuring that ceremonies to honour the deceased are reintroduced and allowing children to be a part of the proceedings is encouraged.”

Cluver said social security nets could help children and adolescents dealing with the loss of a parent.

“Child protection is fundamental. Parenting support programmes, violence prevention, schooling and health access can shield future generations from the caregiving crisis.”