Namaqualand residents up in arms at plans to send them Koeberg’s spent fuel
Community leaders reject the proposal to store highly radioactive waste at Vaalputs, saying their region should not be used as a dumping ground
27 March 2022 - 00:00
The government wants to expand the nuclear waste facility in Namaqualand to accommodate all types of radioactive waste — including spent fuel — and says it expects locals to welcome the plan...
