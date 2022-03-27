Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against corruption'
27 March 2022 - 00:01
Victor Ramerafe — whose Dobsonville home was ransacked a week ago by Operation Dudula vigilantes who accused him of being a drug dealer — is a sickly 59-year-old ex-con who did nothing to deserve the raid...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.