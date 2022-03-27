SCA clears path for multibillion-rand claim for dismantling Sadc Tribunal

Supreme Court of Appeal majority found the high court 'erred' in throwing out the case before it got to trial

Franny Rabkin journalist

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has cleared the way for a multibillion-rand damages claim against the South African government for its role in dismantling Southern Africa’s erstwhile regional court, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Tribunal...