Legal tussle

‘Teddy’ Obiang fights to save Cape Town homes from sheriff

Equatorial Guinea vice-president stands to lose millions after South African's ordeal in notorious Black Beach prison

The vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodorin “Teddy” Nguema Obiang Mangue, has mounted a legal fight-back to stop the judicial sale of his multimillion-rand Cape Town homes in Clifton and Bishopscourt. ..