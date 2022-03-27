×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Legal tussle

‘Teddy’ Obiang fights to save Cape Town homes from sheriff

Equatorial Guinea vice-president stands to lose millions after South African's ordeal in notorious Black Beach prison

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
27 March 2022 - 00:00

The vice-president of Equatorial Guinea,  Teodorin “Teddy” Nguema Obiang Mangue, has mounted a legal fight-back to stop the judicial sale of his multimillion-rand Cape Town homes in Clifton and Bishopscourt. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe