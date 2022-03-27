Legal tussle
‘Teddy’ Obiang fights to save Cape Town homes from sheriff
Equatorial Guinea vice-president stands to lose millions after South African's ordeal in notorious Black Beach prison
27 March 2022 - 00:00
The vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodorin “Teddy” Nguema Obiang Mangue, has mounted a legal fight-back to stop the judicial sale of his multimillion-rand Cape Town homes in Clifton and Bishopscourt. ..
