×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tough times for who? Ministers splurged R19m on new cars amid poverty and Covid lockdowns

Taxpayers' money buys 24 luxury vehicles for 17 ministers and deputies between 2019 and 2021

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
27 March 2022 - 00:03

Cabinet ministers bought 24 cars at a combined value of R19m between 2019 and 2021 when the economy was depressed, tax revenue was shrinking and South Africans were losing their jobs and businesses to Covid lockdowns...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe