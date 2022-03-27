Tough times for who? Ministers splurged R19m on new cars amid poverty and Covid lockdowns

Taxpayers' money buys 24 luxury vehicles for 17 ministers and deputies between 2019 and 2021

Cabinet ministers bought 24 cars at a combined value of R19m between 2019 and 2021 when the economy was depressed, tax revenue was shrinking and South Africans were losing their jobs and businesses to Covid lockdowns...