Tough times for who? Ministers splurged R19m on new cars amid poverty and Covid lockdowns
Taxpayers' money buys 24 luxury vehicles for 17 ministers and deputies between 2019 and 2021
27 March 2022 - 00:03
Cabinet ministers bought 24 cars at a combined value of R19m between 2019 and 2021 when the economy was depressed, tax revenue was shrinking and South Africans were losing their jobs and businesses to Covid lockdowns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.