Gender-based violence
Woman gagged by ex-boyfriend over rape claim gets her voice back
High court overrules magistrate's order barring model agency owner from discussing alleged rape by angry lover
27 March 2022 - 00:00
A Cape Town model agency owner endured years of emotional and mental abuse by her boyfriend, who allegedly raped her at the end of the relationship — and when the woman tried to speak out after their break-up, he gagged her with a court order...
