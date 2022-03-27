Zondo wants to leave a legacy of Institutional independence for judiciary
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Soon-to-be chief justice Raymond Zondo, who assumes his new role on April 1, understands that he has little time as head of the judiciary and has set out the goals he seeks to achieve before his term expires when he retires in August 2024. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.