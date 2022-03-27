×

News

Zuma 'poisoning': 40 spies, but no evidence

Lawyer for Zuma's estranged wife — who was accused of plotting to kill her husband — says new details prove that there was no attempt to kill Zuma.

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
27 March 2022 - 00:03

New details of former minister David Mahlobo's probe into claims that former president Jacob Zuma was poisoned by his estranged wife, Nompumelelo MaNtuli-Zuma — which included assembling a team of 40 State Security Agency (SSA) agents — prove there was no attempt to kill him, says her lawyer...

