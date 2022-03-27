Zuma 'poisoning': 40 spies, but no evidence

Lawyer for Zuma's estranged wife — who was accused of plotting to kill her husband — says new details prove that there was no attempt to kill Zuma.

New details of former minister David Mahlobo's probe into claims that former president Jacob Zuma was poisoned by his estranged wife, Nompumelelo MaNtuli-Zuma — which included assembling a team of 40 State Security Agency (SSA) agents — prove there was no attempt to kill him, says her lawyer...