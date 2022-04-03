Hospitality industry loses out as government does too little too late
Visitors flock to other African countries, but not to SA
03 April 2022 - 00:00
The government’s recent lifting of the PCR test for fully vaccinated inbound travellers is too little to significantly boost the travel industry and has come too late — meaning the country has lost another tourism season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.