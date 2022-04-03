‘I take full responsibility for the July unrest,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa
President says intelligence agencies failed to pick up what was going to happen ahead of the violent looting
03 April 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has painted a picture of a government caught napping as unrest swept KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year in July, speaking of law enforcement agencies failing to take control of events that led to the deaths of more than 300 people...
