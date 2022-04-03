Long Covid robs pharmacist of a ‘glorious career’

There is no data on the prevalence of long Covid in SA, but medical experts understand from both local and global experience that about 30% of Covid patients will experience persistent symptoms beyond three months of the initial illness.

Manilall's MRI results showed 25 lesions on her brain, and inflammation. She suffers from blurred vision and cannot communicate as she did before she contracted the virus.

“I realised that I am not getting better. A year later, I am still barely alive, unable to move my head without discomfort, overstimulated by sight and sound. I can barely make it out the house.

“I consulted my neurologist, who said I wasn’t getting better and that I would not be able to perform my duties,” she said.

A letter to her from the KwaZulu-Natal health department, which the Sunday Times has seen, says it has approved her medical board effective March 1.