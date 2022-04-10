×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Education

Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment

Protesting against system glitch preventing them from attending classes

Prega Govender Journalist
10 April 2022 - 00:00

Mojalefa Letswalo, 14, and his sister, Modjadji, 13, have been putting on their uniforms and going to Northcliff High in Johannesburg since schools reopened on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DA in Gauteng laments schooling delays for unplaced pupils, as MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  2. Go private and send your school bill to Panyaza Lesufi, says ANCYL in Joburg South Africa
  3. Teacher unions to meet Covid-19 prof to 'talk more about schooling in 2022' South Africa

Most read

  1. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  2. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  3. Unhappy governors delay drunken principal's return to school News
  4. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  5. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...