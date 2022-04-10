Education
Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment
Protesting against system glitch preventing them from attending classes
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Mojalefa Letswalo, 14, and his sister, Modjadji, 13, have been putting on their uniforms and going to Northcliff High in Johannesburg since schools reopened on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.