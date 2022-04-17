×

News

Flu vaccine for kids could help curb post-Covid surge

Flu numbers set to spring back up this year in the wake of the lockdowns

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
17 April 2022 - 00:00

Over two years of Covid restrictions flu all but vanished, but scientists warned this week that it is on its way back — and some suggest vaccinating children is the best way to keep it in check this winter.  ..

